They capture an alleged sexual offender in the La Feria neighborhood in Valledupar

The Police of the Department of Cesar, through patrolling, registration and control work in several neighborhoods of the city of Valledupar, found the capture of a man accused of the crime of violent sexual act.

The man captured was identified as Leodan Rafael Herrera Ramírez, who was approached by the uniformed officers at Carrera 6 with Calle 7 B in the La Feria neighborhood, to carry out the background check and documentation of the vehicle in which he was transporting, who, at the time of registering him in the system, an arrest warrant was issued against him issued by the municipal criminal court with the function of guarantee control for the crime of sexual act.

Due to the above, the authorities let him know his rights as a detained person and he is later transferred to the facilities of the Immediate Reaction Unit (URI) where he must answer for the aforementioned crime.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

