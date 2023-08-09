Home » The Indian Cricket Board earned $1.5 billion in the last five years
News

The Indian Cricket Board earned $1.5 billion in the last five years

by admin
The Indian Cricket Board earned $1.5 billion in the last five years

India’s parliament has been told that the country’s cricket board earned a surplus of around $1.5 billion over the past five years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not usually publish its financial affairs in detail, but it is known as one of the most profitable governing bodies in the world due to has a deep love for the sport and an intermittent bidding war for broadcast rights.

A government minister presented BCCI’s latest earnings in Parliament on Tuesday, which revealed $91.9 million in revenue and $370 million in expenses for the year ending March 2022, leaving $549.9 million in revenue. Made a surplus.

It was the board’s biggest surplus in the five years of 2017-18, which posted revenues of $3.3 billion and expenses of $1.8 billion during the same period.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

The BCCI is often said to have a monopoly on world cricket due to its greater wealth than other national cricket boards.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI will earn around $230 million annually between 2024-27, which is 38.5% of the International Cricket Council’s annual revenue of $600 million.

Last year BCCI sold the media rights of the Indian Premier League T20 tournament for $6.2 billion.

The board recently floated a tender for the media rights of its international and domestic matches, which is set to bring in another huge revenue stream.

See also  Cycle ride, rumbatherapy and more activities this Saturday in Montalvo – Diario La Hora

You may also like

They capture an alleged sexual offender in the...

“Doing open government: pilot projects compared”: Talamo intervenes...

Ohio Voters Reject Measure to Restrict Access to...

Subsidy for the utility company – will they...

Union Ramos – Corrales in Palmira

Cybersecurity Agency, the directive reinforcing tasks and actions...

Turkey’s tuna exports brought 40 million dollars in...

Celebrating our fellow felines

from 1 October the “anti-inflation quarter” will start...

The threat is growing! The danger of ‘Marmaraization’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy