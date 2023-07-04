Remembering Antonio Guzmán: The Tragic End of a Transitionary President

Title: Tragedy Strikes: Former Dominican President Antonio Guzmán’s Untimely Death

Publication: The Daily Gazette

Date: July 4, 2023

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – This July 4th marks the 41st anniversary of the tragic death of former Dominican President Antonio Guzmán, who took his own life amidst the final days of his presidency. Guzmán was set to transfer power to his party mate, Salvador Jorge Blanco, making him the first constitutional president after the Trujillo dictatorship without being reelected. However, a fateful decision made on that Saturday evening in 1982 turned Guzmán into the first president to end his own life in office.

The sequence of events leading to Guzmán’s untimely demise began like any other day for the president. Rising at his usual hour of 6:30 a.m., Guzmán resided in the presidential house of Juan Dolio, looking to take a brief respite. By 7:00 a.m., he had changed and was preparing for breakfast. As he arrived at his home office, some individuals were already awaiting his arrival.

Renée Klang de Guzmán, the widow of Guzmán and former First Lady of the Republic, narrated the events of that tragic day. José María Hernández, Guzmán’s son-in-law and Administrative Secretary of his government, provided further insight into the minutes leading up to his death.

According to Renée, the plan for July 3, 1982 was for Guzmán to work until 4:00 p.m. at the National Palace before returning home to eat and then reconvene at the Palace at 5:30 p.m. until late into the night. However, things took an unexpected turn.

Guzmán informed Renée that he would be visiting Bolívar’s house, offering no further explanation. At 7:30 p.m., he left for the National Palace, even calling the head of the Armed Forces, Mario Imbert MacGregor, who was in Constanza at the time. Renée tried to contact Guzmán twice at the Palace but was met with reassurances that he would return soon.

Growing increasingly concerned, Renée contacted José María, requesting him to locate Guzmán. José María found Guzmán in a meeting with Mario and was then asked to stay in the capital for the night, an unusual request. Soon after, tragedy struck.

José María recalled being present at the office door as Guzmán entered the bathroom before departing for Juan Dolio. Tragically, minutes later, a fatal gunshot echoed through the halls of power.

Rumors and uncertainties surround the reasons driving Guzmán to such a desperate act. Journalists at the time reported that he was disenchanted by former officials defecting to the Jorge-Blanquista camp during the transition period. Reports of corruption within his government, attempts to discredit him by Jorge Blanco, disagreements with the Central Bank governor, and the burden of handing over a struggling economy all weighed on Guzmán’s mind.

José Francisco Peña Gómez, a prominent figure at the time, claimed that Guzmán committed suicide after discovering corruption within his administration and experiencing betrayal from his closest allies. Journalist Carlos Cepeda believed that Guzmán’s disappointments with politics and the existing scourges of the time, among other factors, led him into a deep depression.

In 2021, Guzmán’s daughter, Sonia Guzmán, denied rumors linking her parents to acts of corruption. She revealed that her father’s suicide resulted from untreated depression. Her interviews on the “Entre Líderes” program shed light on the difficult times of that era, where seeking help from mental health professionals was stigmatized.

Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding Guzmán’s death, Dominicans still remember him as a devoted and honest leader who played a significant role in strengthening democracy after Joaquín Balaguer’s 12-year rule. Guzmán’s accomplishments, such as releasing political prisoners and welcoming back exiles, stabilize the economy, and depoliticize the military, left an indelible mark on the nation.

As we commemorate the 41st anniversary of Guzmán’s passing, the questions and doubts surrounding his untimely demise still persist, leaving room for further reflection and analysis into the final moments of this respected figure in Dominican history.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

