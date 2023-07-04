Home » A 2.5-year-old boy who fell on a TV in Kütahya lost his battle for life! – Recent news
A 2.5-year-old boy who fell on a TV in Kütahya lost his battle for life!

A 2.5-year-old boy who fell on a TV in Kütahya lost his battle for life!

According to the information received, about 50 days ago With Rabbit on playing games in their home in the district television 2.5-year-old Ali Mert Atasoy, who was seriously injured as a result of the fall, Kütahya Evliya Celebi Training and Research HospitalHe was removed and treated in the intensive care unit.

He lost his 50-day battle for life in the hospital where he was treated. Ali Mert Atasoy’His body was buried in the district cemetery after the funeral prayer held after the noon prayer at the Merkez Çarşı Mosque in Hisarcık district.

