Streamlining the Cuban and Haitian Family Reunification Processes: Most Steps to be Completed Online

Headline: U.S. Department of Homeland Security Modernizes Family Reunification Processes for Cuban and Haitian Nationals, Emphasizes Online Efficiency

Washington – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced updates to the Cuban and Haitian Family Reunification Parole (FRP) processes, aimed at modernizing and streamlining the system. The DHS published notices in the Federal Register on Wednesday, reflecting feedback from stakeholders and highlighting the benefits of completing most steps online. The new processes eliminate the need for extensive travel, reduce paperwork, and enable easier access to participation.

The Cuban Family Reunification Permit (CFRP) and Haitian Family Reunification Permit (HFRP) processes have been designed to promote family unity, with the recent updates being part of a series of global measures disclosed in April by DHS and the Department of State. The updates demonstrate the commitment of the United States to the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection.

Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, emphasized the effectiveness of legal avenues coupled with stringent law enforcement in reducing regular immigration and combating human trafficking. He further explained that the modernization of the family reunification permit processes aims to enhance the integrity of vetting and verification standards. Additionally, the updates address crucial feedback from stakeholders within the Cuban and Haitian communities, ensuring meaningful access for potential beneficiaries.

Effective August 11, 2023, the majority of the updated processes will be completed online, enabling eligible beneficiaries outside of the United States to participate. Exceptions include a medical examination by a panel physician abroad and an in-person permit determination upon arrival at a U.S. port of entry. Importantly, physical presence in Cuba and Haiti is no longer mandatory for applicants.

These updates capitalize on technological advancements that have emerged since the inception of CFRP in 2007 and HFRP in 2014. The Department of Homeland Security expects that these advances will significantly improve process efficiencies. Identity verification, admissibility assessments, and robust security investigations will continue to be conducted on a case-by-case basis.

The new processes will begin with the issuance of an invitation by the Department of State’s National Visa Center to a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident who has a Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative, approved on behalf of a Cuban or Haitian beneficiary. The FRP process can be initiated by the petitioner through the filing of the Form I-134A, Online Application to Become a Support Person and Statement of Financial Support, on behalf of the primary beneficiary and any derivative beneficiary spouses and children.

Additionally, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will notify CFRP petitioners with a pending Form I-131, Application for Travel Document, for a primary beneficiary awaiting an interview in Havana. Moreover, DHS has expanded the accessibility of the HFRP process to all approved Haitian principal beneficiaries, regardless of when the Form I-130 was approved by USCIS.

Notably, these updates seek to reunite families and provide a secure and organized process that allows eligible Cuban and Haitian nationals, along with their spouses and children, to enter the United States without resorting to the perilous journey through the Southwest border or maritime routes. These efforts are aligned with the national interest and foreign policy priorities of the United States, which includes initiatives aimed at expanding legal pathways and discouraging irregular migration.

For further information about the application process and eligibility criteria, the Federal Register notices for Cuba and Haiti provide detailed information.

