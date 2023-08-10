Home » Nicaraguan Government Freezes Bank Accounts of Opposition University
World

Nicaraguan Government Freezes Bank Accounts of Opposition University

by admin
Nicaraguan Government Freezes Bank Accounts of Opposition University

The Government of Nicaragua has frozen the bank accounts of the Central American University (UCA), a prestigious institution run by the Jesuits. The move was confirmed by anonymous sources from the Ministry of the Interior to Nicaraguan media outlet Divergentes. The UCA has informed its staff and students that they are currently unable to receive payments due to “inconveniences in our channels and means of payment beyond our control.” It is unclear whether the Nicaraguan authorities are conducting an investigation into the origin of the funds or if any negotiation is underway. The UCA has been a stronghold for opposition protesters since the sociopolitical crisis that began in 2018, which resulted in more than 350 deaths. This latest action against the UCA is seen as part of the government’s repressive measures, including dissolving universities, closing political parties, and non-governmental organizations.

See also  Ecclesiastes Deudjui: Burials among the Bassa ~ Mondoblog

You may also like

Dragana Katić without makeup at sea | Fun

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to new...

Robbie Robertson, co-founder of The Band, dies

Hooded and with machine guns in hand: the...

4 signs are unlucky in August Cancer, Capricorn,...

the emoji-tease of Lazio drives the fans crazy

Fires in the province of Palermo, the orange...

Carlos Villareal Bridge in El Chamizal Set to...

Bombino publishes “Ayo Nigla”, a new preview of...

The presenter of RTS made a slip in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy