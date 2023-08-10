Nicaraguan Government Freezes Bank Accounts of Opposition University

The Government of Nicaragua has frozen the bank accounts of the Central American University (UCA), a prestigious institution run by the Jesuits. The move was confirmed by anonymous sources from the Ministry of the Interior to Nicaraguan media outlet Divergentes. The UCA has informed its staff and students that they are currently unable to receive payments due to “inconveniences in our channels and means of payment beyond our control.” It is unclear whether the Nicaraguan authorities are conducting an investigation into the origin of the funds or if any negotiation is underway. The UCA has been a stronghold for opposition protesters since the sociopolitical crisis that began in 2018, which resulted in more than 350 deaths. This latest action against the UCA is seen as part of the government’s repressive measures, including dissolving universities, closing political parties, and non-governmental organizations.

