They capture a gang member who extorted money in Morazán – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

In the last hours, the National Civil Police captured Rosibel Gómez Saenz, alias “La Willa”, who is an MS-13 terrorist who, posing as a merchant, threatened people to demand extortion from the gang in Osicala , Morazan.

According to the police report, this criminal has a record for the crimes of extortion and illegal groups.

Alias ​​Willa, will pay for each crime committed against Salvadoran families and will face several decades in prison so that it does not harm the honest population again.

“We continue with the War Against Gangs until we capture the last terrorist,” the PNC stressed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

