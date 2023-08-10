Home » They capture a gang member who extorted money in Morazán – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

They capture a gang member who extorted money in Morazán – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

Impacts: 0

In the last hours, the National Civil Police captured Rosibel Gómez Saenz, alias “La Willa”, who is an MS-13 terrorist who, posing as a merchant, threatened people to demand extortion from the gang in Osicala , Morazan.

According to the police report, this criminal has a record for the crimes of extortion and illegal groups.

Alias ​​Willa, will pay for each crime committed against Salvadoran families and will face several decades in prison so that it does not harm the honest population again.

“We continue with the War Against Gangs until we capture the last terrorist,” the PNC stressed.

See also  Trapped on the Tracks: The 105-Hour Saga of the K396 Train

You may also like

Streamlining the Cuban and Haitian Family Reunification Processes:...

The astronomical figure that Deportivo Pereira won in...

They report a fire in the middle of...

Bring your pet! On Saturday there will be...

Coup in Niger: Ecowas advises on the situation...

El Salvador condemns the murder of a candidate...

What is known about the murder of Fernando...

Strack-Zimmermann for delivery of cruise missiles to Ukraine

Pension: Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that a...

We are not here to do what ARENA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy