Trump indicted and arrested for assault on Congress: today’s news

Washington is preparing for the arrival of Donald Trump at 4pm local time, 10pm in Italy, with massive security measures, especially in the court area. Barriers have been placed on the sidewalks in front of the federal court where the former president will be formally arrested for the third time before hearing the charges against him in the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. The main streets of the American capital around the courthouse were closed with huge snow plows, an anti-attack measure also taken on the Independence Day, July 4th.

Trials do not stop Trump: he will be Biden’s challenger in 2024

«It is not my fault that my political opponent in the Democratic party, the ‘corrupt’ Joe Biden, told his attorney general to accuse the main (by far!) Republican candidate and former president of the United States, me, with all the possible crimes so as to force him to spend all the money on defense”. This is Trump’s attack in a post on his social media Truth. “The Democrats don’t want to run against me otherwise they wouldn’t have started this unprecedented exploitation of justice,” thundered the tycoon.

