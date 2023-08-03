China Launches 2023 Smart Manufacturing Pilot Program to Promote High-Quality Development

Government Agencies Announce Launch of 2023 Smart Manufacturing Pilot Program

On August 1, the General Office of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, along with four other departments, jointly issued a notice regarding the launch of the 2023 Smart Manufacturing Pilot Program. The goal of the program is to promote the high-quality development of smart manufacturing by selecting excellent smart manufacturing scenarios, building demonstration factories and smart supply chains, and selecting pioneer enterprises in various industries.

The notice outlines the reference guidelines for typical scenarios of smart manufacturing, identifying 16 links across three aspects. These scenarios include:

1) Product digital R&D and design: This involves the application of complex modeling, simulation software, and knowledge model libraries to carry out design, simulation, and iterative optimization of products and formulas.

2) Virtual test and debugging: Through the use of technologies such as digital twins, AR/VR, and knowledge graphs, a virtual test and debugging environment will be constructed to verify product functions, performance, and reliability, ultimately reducing R&D costs.

3) Process digital design: Utilizing process design and simulation software, process models will be established to simulate processes such as processing, assembly, testing, and logistics. Through data analysis, defects can be predicted and improvements can be made.

4) Intelligent online detection: This scenario involves the deployment of intelligent testing equipment, integrating technologies such as 5G, machine vision, and defect mechanism analysis to carry out online product quality testing, analysis, evaluation, and prediction.

5) Accurate traceability of quality: A quality management system will be built, integrating technologies such as 5G, blockchain, and identification analysis to collect and correlate quality data throughout the entire product life cycle, ensuring accurate traceability.

6) Remote operation and maintenance of products: A product remote operation and maintenance management platform will be established, integrating intelligent sensing, big data, and 5G technologies. This will enable remote operation and maintenance, health monitoring, and predictive maintenance based on operating data.

7) Factory digital design: By applying factory 3D design and simulation software, factory planning, design, and simulation optimization can be efficiently conducted, leading to digital delivery.

8) Digital twin factory construction: This scenario involves using modeling simulation and multi-model fusion technologies to build digital twin systems at different levels, allowing for model-based digital operation and maintenance.

9) Digital infrastructure integration: New network infrastructure will be deployed, including the Industrial Internet, Internet of Things, 5G, and Gigabit optical networks. Industrial data centers, intelligent computing centers, and various security systems will also be established to improve the infrastructure supporting digital business operations.

10) Intelligent collaborative operation: Intelligent manufacturing equipment will be deployed, allowing for real-time control and efficient collaboration between production equipment, testing equipment, and logistics equipment.

11) Man-machine collaborative manufacturing: Technologies such as artificial intelligence, AR/VR, and new sensors will improve interaction and collaboration capabilities between intelligent manufacturing equipment and personnel, enabling autonomous cooperation between humans and machines.

12) Online operation monitoring: Through intelligent sensing, 5G, and big data analysis, equipment operating status can be determined, performance analysis can be conducted, and abnormal alarms can be raised, ultimately improving equipment operating efficiency.

13) Automation of dangerous operations: By integrating intelligent sensing, machine vision, special robots, and 5G technologies, dangerous operations can be automated, resulting in fewer and unmanned operations.

14) Energy consumption data monitoring: The application of energy management systems, intelligent sensing, big data, and 5G technologies will enable the collection, measurement, and visual monitoring of energy consumption data across all links and elements.

The launch of the 2023 Smart Manufacturing Pilot Program signifies the government’s commitment to driving innovation and technological advancement in the manufacturing sector. By selecting exemplary scenarios, building demonstration factories and supply chains, and supporting pioneer enterprises, the program aims to propel the growth of smart manufacturing and ensure the high-quality development of the industry.

