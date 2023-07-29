They capture Nicolás Petro and Day Vásquez

The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the capture of Nicolás Petro, son of President Gustavo Petro, and his ex-wife Day Vásquez, the capture was made for crimes that occurred in 2022.

The Attorney General’s Office announced this Saturday the capture of Nicolás Petro Burgos, son of President Gustavo Petro, and his ex-wife Daysuris Vásquez for the crimes of money laundering, illicit enrichment.

The procedure was carried out at 6:00 am on July 29, in compliance with the provisions of the 16th Municipal Criminal Court with the Function of Guarantee Control of Bogotá.

The Prosecutor’s Office announced that » Those captured will be placed at the disposal of a Municipal Criminal Judge with a function of Control of guarantees, who will be asked to impart legality to the procedures of search, capture and seizure of elements of probative materials. In the same way, charges will be made for the crimes already mentioned and a restrictive measure of freedom will be requested. General Prosecutor of the Nation

It is worth mentioning that in March, prosecutor Francisco Barbosa confirmed the ongoing investigation of Nicolás Petro Burgos for money laundering.

Barbosa emphasized that the principle of presumption of innocence was maintained as a judicial guarantee for the vice minister, who had two lawyers who would defend him in two trials:

one at the disciplinary level in the Prosecutor’s Office and one

a criminal level in the Prosecutor’s Office.

Likewise, the prosecutor insisted that the investigation was carried out “so that no assets were used or involved in criminal activities.”

What did Gustavo Petro say?

Despite what happened, President Gustavo Petro spoke, through Twitter.

My son Nicolás and his ex-wife Days have been captured by the prosecution As a person and a father, so much self-destruction hurts me a lot and the fact that one of my sons goes to jail; As President of the Republic, he assured that the prosecution has all the guarantees from me to… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) July 29, 2023

