UN warns of increase in human trafficking in Venezuela

UN warns about human trafficking.

The increase in human trafficking in Venezuela worries the authorities, the United Nations Organization (UN) and human rights groups.

The UN has questioned the delay in the publication of a national plan to slow down the impact of crime, especially when it comes to people dedicated to recruiting girls for sexual exploitation.

The Government created a presidential council in July 2021 to combat the problem.

Despite the absence of official data, there is a collective conviction that this crime traps more Venezuelans living in poverty every day.

UN alerts to a situation that mutates and expands

A group of local and foreign NGOs and two United Nations agencies created a strategy to deal with migrant smuggling, deceptive job offers, sexual exploitation and all practices devised by traffickers.

Members of the group explained to EFE that they know of cases of people who leave Venezuela “setting sail in boats” to neighboring countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao.

“Young women, adolescents and girls continue to be the most vulnerable group, for purposes of sexual exploitation,” the aid organizations maintain.

The NGO Cáritas, which has transit houses in Sucre state, told EFE that it frequently receives groups of Venezuelans deported from Trinidad and Tobago, many of them “injured” or “pregnant” after months of sexual exploitation in the island country. .

In addition, the Venezuelan Violence Observatory (OVV) has drawn attention to the increase in these cases in southern areas dedicated to illegal mining, bordering Brazil and Colombia.

institutional performancel from Venezuela

Governments and humanitarian organizations estimate that some 7 million Venezuelans have left the country since 2015, mostly by land, creating a breeding ground for human traffickers.

For this reason, the national Executive tries to stop massive emigration, while State institutions have allied with the United Nations to establish manuals for prevention and action against crime.

One of those actors is the Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office, which has reported the dismantling of some trafficking networks.

In mid-2021, the Government published its national plan against human trafficking that includes 11 ministries and the Supreme Court of Justice, among other institutions, and promised to join efforts for this crusade, but those who work in favor of the victims They insist that more is needed.

