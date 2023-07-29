Eningen: Movement activity yoga in the park

Spartans: Movement Activity Yoga in the Park

The series of the AK Gesunde Gemeinde on outdoor exercise took place in the best weather. Yoga SPARTANER trainer Maria Bergner was happy about the really active and interested participants. Co-chairman of the AK Gesunde Gemeinde and advisory board of the health forum Volker Feyerabend was pleased that the series will be continued this year and drew attention to further exercise offers in the Krüger Park with the health forum.

In the yoga session, various postures, muscle and breathing exercises were carried out to mobilize, stretch the entire body and relax. The participants were able to take exercises with them into everyday life or also have the opportunity to continue in Eningen in 1:1 Personal SPARTANER Yoga in individual appointments, or to use the various yoga course options in the community.

For the implementation of the movement event, the trained yoga and Pilates trainer Maria Bergner, as an experienced coach and certified course trainer, welcomed the visitors and the SPARTANER health concept, which was awarded by the state of Baden-Württemberg, was presented together.

Additional Information:

www.ForumGesundeGemeinde.de

www.SPARTANER-Team.de

www.facebook.com/GesundeGemeindeEningen

