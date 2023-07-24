Home » They capture the alias ‘Camilo’, leader of the group ‘Clan de Oriente’
They capture the alias ‘Camilo’, leader of the group ‘Clan de Oriente’

by admin
They capture the alias ‘Camilo’, leader of the group ‘Clan de Oriente’

The Colombian Army has captured this Sunday Carlos Alberto Herrera Arcila, alias ‘Camilo’, leader of the armed organization Clan de Oriente, and five other members, all of them responsible for armed confrontations in the departments of Antioquia and Caldas.

‘Camilo’, who came to belong to the FARC (front 47), and to the Magdalena Medio Front of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, has been accused of extortion, homicide, forced displacement and drug trafficking, among other crimes, as reported by the W Radio station.

On the other hand, the country’s authorities have arrested two people allegedly involved in the death of social leaders in Huila and Santander, one of them a former member of the Colombian Army.

Víctor Manuel Ospino, a former military officer, allegedly participated in the death of the union and social leader Sibaris Lamprea Vargas on September 10, 2022 in Barracabermeja (Santander), as published by RTVC Noticias.

The ex-soldier would have delivered information on the victim to members of the “Clan del Golfo”, heir to the already dissolved United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC).

The other detainee is Jailer Andrés Camacho Cerquera, alias ‘Caqueteño’, due to his alleged responsibility for the death of social leader Álvaro Menza Peña and his daughter on August 4, 2020 in Pitalito (Huila).

