They captured a couple for drug trafficking in Valledupar

A couple riding a motorcycle was captured by the National Police after allegedly being caught with drugs on the road that leads to La Mesa, in the jurisdiction of Valledupar.

Fidel Fernando Castro Saumeth, 31, and Karen Yulieth Crespo Marques, 23, would have been exposed when they were required for a rEquisa at a checkpointThe one that the uniformed men had on the outskirts of the city.

“Moments in which the driver is searched, the companion throws a red striped bagwhich contains a green package and a vegetable substance of the same color inside, which due to its smell have characteristics similar to marijuana, with a weight of 1,000 grams”, reported the Police.

Consequently, they were detained in flagrante delicto by the crime of manufacturing, trafficking or carrying a firearm.

