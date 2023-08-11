Home » They carry out installation of luminaires in different points of the Colonia Santa Lucía, Ilopango
News

They carry out installation of luminaires in different points of the Colonia Santa Lucía, Ilopango

by admin
They carry out installation of luminaires in different points of the Colonia Santa Lucía, Ilopango

Home National They carry out installation of luminaires in different points of the Colonia Santa Lucía, Ilopango National

Ago 11, 2023, 15:11 pm

Through the “Luces de Esperanza” program, the crews of the Ilopango municipal mayor’s office installed lighting fixtures in different parts of Colonia Santa Lucía, such as: Jurassic Park, Cancha La Luna, Parque Toches, Redondel Vista Lago, among others. others.

“More ‘Lights of Hope’ are reaching each sector of our city thanks to the management and leadership of our Mayor Jose Chicas, guaranteeing illuminated and safe spaces for Ilopenses families,” the commune highlighted.

The current management led by the mayor, José Chicas, continues to work for the welfare of the people of Ilopa. The purpose of this lighting installation is to benefit residents with safer and more illuminated streets to navigate.

Next PostJP Morgan & Chase Co highlights the economy of El Salvador

See also  The main measures approved by the regional council

You may also like

What Petro’s meeting with Prosecutor Barbosa left behind

Rammstein allegations: Lindemann obtained injunctions

The hypothetical fight between Musk and Zuckerberg will...

Unidentified Aerial Encounters and Drone Incidents: Unusual Events...

Tragedy Strikes at China’s Yulinba as Tourists Swept...

This is the schedule of the Valledupar Livestock...

Guest commentary: Music festivals – still in crisis?

National Police rescues the dean of Medicine of...

More than 100 companies and foundations committed to...

Economy: US Stock Markets Mixed – Consumer Inflation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy