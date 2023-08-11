Home National They carry out installation of luminaires in different points of the Colonia Santa Lucía, Ilopango National

Through the “Luces de Esperanza” program, the crews of the Ilopango municipal mayor’s office installed lighting fixtures in different parts of Colonia Santa Lucía, such as: Jurassic Park, Cancha La Luna, Parque Toches, Redondel Vista Lago, among others. others.

“More ‘Lights of Hope’ are reaching each sector of our city thanks to the management and leadership of our Mayor Jose Chicas, guaranteeing illuminated and safe spaces for Ilopenses families,” the commune highlighted.

The current management led by the mayor, José Chicas, continues to work for the welfare of the people of Ilopa. The purpose of this lighting installation is to benefit residents with safer and more illuminated streets to navigate.

