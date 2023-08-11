Home » What Petro’s meeting with Prosecutor Barbosa left behind
What Petro’s meeting with Prosecutor Barbosa left behind

Likewise, the president asked “the competent entities investigation as quickly as possible and exhaustively, to determine the seriousness of the facts” denounced by the prosecutor.

Last Tuesday, the Prosecutor’s Office denounced that the ELN, which currently has a ceasefire with the Government in effect, is training its members “to carry out an attack with snipers” against the attorney general.

According to the information, last July five senior ELN commanders met in Venezuela, where “Training is being carried out for members of that armed group organized to carry out an attack with snipers, under the coordination of alias ‘el Rolo’, leader of an urban front of the ELN”.

In this regard, the guerrilla stated that the supposed plan to attack Barbosa is not true and that with this information what is sought is to sabotage the peace talks.

