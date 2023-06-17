They deny the candidacies of the ID and Pachakutik in Carchi – Daily La Hora

The CNE in Carchi reported the news with the candidacies.

Pachakutik has until June 18, 2023 to solve the problems with their registrations, while the ID was left out.

LOADS. – This Friday, June 16, 2023, members of the Provincial Electoral Board of Carchi reported on the application registration stage, in accordance with the Electoral Calendar, within the framework of the 2023 Early Presidential and Legislative Elections.

In Carchi, ten political organizations presented their candidates within the established period from May 28 to June 13, although one of them did it with inconsistenciesso it is automatically left out and nine are counted.

Marco Osejo Granda, president of the Carchi Provincial Electoral Board, referred precisely to the party’s candidacies Democratic Left (ID), where the system returned that do not meet the percentage of lists headed by women.

“The actions of this collegiate body are protected by what is determined in article 99 of the Democracy Code and numeral 9, 10 literal b and 11 of the Codification of the Regulations for the Early Presidential and Legislative Elections 2023,” said Osejo.

The electoral authority in the province urged this political organization to resolve any inconvenience and comply with electoral regulations. In addition to making use of the administrative and jurisdictional resources that assist them, if applicable.

In addition, in the reinstatement of the permanent session of the Electoral Board, with five votes in favor of the report presented by the Technical Unit of Legal Political Organizations, it was resolved deny the rating to Pachakutik, list 18, for dignity assembly members for the province of Carchi.

They were granted the two day periodso that they proceed to correct the observations and non-compliances.

Likewise, Osejo stressed that after his registration, The qualifications or not of the candidacies will come via resolution.