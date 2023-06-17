Home » Who was the nurse who died after overturning on Route 22, in Neuquén: “I was going to work”
Entertainment

Who was the nurse who died after overturning on Route 22, in Neuquén: “I was going to work”

by admin
Who was the nurse who died after overturning on Route 22, in Neuquén: “I was going to work”

“An excellent nurse, one of the best with whom we could share services, professional and with a lot of humanity with patients, we cannot believe it”, commented one of the classmates Andres Riffo, the nurse who died this Friday when his car overturned, which then caught fire.

Riffo was from Plottier, he worked at the Pasteur clinic. The information you accessed BLACK RIVER realize that “He was going to show up for his turn” when he had the accident.

The rollover and subsequent fire It occurred on Route 22 almost Río Colorado, shortly after reaching his work destination in Alaska at 6500, in the building that belongs to the health institution, but is dedicated exclusively to patients in the rehabilitation stage.

“I still can’t believe it, he was young and already had a very good career, especially because, in addition to his ability as a nurse, he stood out for dealing with his colleagues and patients.In fact, a complaint was never filed in their shifts, “said a professional who shared tasks with Riffo.

Riffo was an important part of the staff of workers of Health that was in the front rows during the coronavirus pandemic and its companions They highlight deliveries at the worst times in the system.

“He worked piecemeal and always with joy, we were fortunate to share the work with Andrés, it is an irreparable loss and we will always remember the love for his son and his father, who left a year ago”shared a companion to this medium.

See also  Unearth - The Wretched; The Ruinous
The private clinic where he worked remembered him as “a loyal and supportive companion.” Photo: Pasteur Clinic


You may also like

They arrested one of the fugitives for the...

Expressive E Official Special: When Osmose synthesizer meets...

the story of three former priests from Cordoba...

The Buenos Aires PJ rejected Scioli’s claims: “The...

Boys Over Flowers TV series (basic details about...

They were seen together in Uruguay

Borges left us a daunting task, enough to...

“Chiche” Duhalde joins Juan Schiaretti’s list: “I would...

They found drugs, weapons and other elements after...

Qiu Litao’s movie “Sweeping Drugs 3” reveals “full...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy