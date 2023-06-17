Who was the nurse who died after overturning on Route 22, in Neuquén: “I was going to work”

“An excellent nurse, one of the best with whom we could share services, professional and with a lot of humanity with patients, we cannot believe it”, commented one of the classmates Andres Riffo, the nurse who died this Friday when his car overturned, which then caught fire.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Riffo was from Plottier, he worked at the Pasteur clinic. The information you accessed BLACK RIVER realize that “He was going to show up for his turn” when he had the accident.

The rollover and subsequent fire It occurred on Route 22 almost Río Colorado, shortly after reaching his work destination in Alaska at 6500, in the building that belongs to the health institution, but is dedicated exclusively to patients in the rehabilitation stage.

“I still can’t believe it, he was young and already had a very good career, especially because, in addition to his ability as a nurse, he stood out for dealing with his colleagues and patients.In fact, a complaint was never filed in their shifts, “said a professional who shared tasks with Riffo.

Riffo was an important part of the staff of workers of Health that was in the front rows during the coronavirus pandemic and its companions They highlight deliveries at the worst times in the system.

“He worked piecemeal and always with joy, we were fortunate to share the work with Andrés, it is an irreparable loss and we will always remember the love for his son and his father, who left a year ago”shared a companion to this medium.

The private clinic where he worked remembered him as “a loyal and supportive companion.” Photo: Pasteur Clinic

news news–summary news–55-81″>



