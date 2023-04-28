Home » They destroy cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines worth more than $72 thousand
News

They destroy cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines worth more than $72 thousand

by admin
They destroy cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines worth more than $72 thousand

The Ministry of Housing delivered this Thursday property deeds to 21 families in the municipality of El Paisnal, in San Salvador.

“These deeds represent an investment of $9,450. This work has been done thanks to the technical, social and legal teams, which has allowed us to reach this point where you can have a document that guarantees your family patrimony”, said the delegate of the Housing System, Juan Carlos Figueroa.

The families had suffered displacement during the Salvadoran civil war, and when it was over they returned to the municipality, settling in the area since 1994, acquiring the property in the name of Adesco and building their homes with the help of the Lutheran Church and German cooperation; since then, the 21 families had not been able to obtain individual legal certainty.

“You cannot imagine what it feels like to know that we now have a document that makes us creditors,” said Jorge Rivas, who benefited from the delivery of deeds.

Housing reported that 71% of the total deeds delivered today are registered in favor of women, ensuring that, from the moment the case was known, they began with field work, carried out technical inspections, topographic measurements, preparation and approvals of plans until the signing and delivery of deeds.

The Government highlights the organized work of the community, to achieve legalization that will give each family the opportunity to have access to credit to improve their homes, register basic services in their name, manage improvements in their community, among others.

President Bukele’s new policy to serve the most needy families is to provide timely housing solutions through loans, property deeds, housing, and resettlement, benefiting more than 35,000 family groups during his administration, with an investment of more than $624 million. .

See also  Deputies to the Provincial People's Congress deliberated on the government work report to gain momentum and write a more exciting chapter in Zhejiang_Hangzhou Net

about the author

You may also like

The world-famous Budweiser Budvar and the iconic BrewDog...

With 25 accordion players, the second round ended...

[Study and implement the theme education of Xi...

Europe declares war on illegal vacation rentals |...

Trial begins against people linked to Chalchuapa murderer

Gasoline at $16,000, will continue through the roof

“Maybrit Illner”: “The penalties must be stronger,” says...

Shares of the US regional bank fall to...

Inhabitants of the El Bosque sector refuse to...

Jinan Municipal Government Portal Focuses on the Eighth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy