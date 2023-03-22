Home News They find another dead man in the north of Valledupar
They find another dead man in the north of Valledupar



On the road that leads to the El Rincón sector, in the north of Valledupar, a dead man was found this afternoon.

The victim’s corpse was seen by residents who notified the police. It was also preliminarily known that the deceased had blows to the head and face. It is still unknown if identity.

It should be noted that this is the second case that has been registered in this municipality and in the same area with a man found dead in unspecified circumstances.

The previous case involved a 60-year-old man identified as Manuel Mejía Jiménez, who was found in a vacant lot in front of the Marsella Real residential complex.

Mejía Jiménez was half naked and with a stab wound to the neck.

The CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police carry out the respective investigations in both cases

