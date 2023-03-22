10
The kangaroo leather it is used to produce clothing and sports shoes. Now Nike and Puma announce they want to eliminate it from their production. Kangaroos are being killed by the millions for their meat and skin, but that may be changing now. Good news for the environment.
Foto Pexels
