There are less than six weeks left before the great coronation event of King Charles III which will take place in London on May 6th. And yesterday some of the main roles that the royals will have at the ceremony were revealed. As anticipated by the Mirror tabloid, it will not be only the monarch who will have a role. Other family members will also have an important part to play in the ceremony and subsequent procession. Meanwhile, Camilla will be proclaimed queen, so it’s a double coronation. The future sovereign has asked her grandchildren as well as her son to support a canopy over her head while she is anointed with holy oil. The eldest son Tom Parker Bowles and his two sons Lola, 15, and Freddy, 13, and his daughter Laura Lopes, Eliza, 15, and twins Louis and Gus, 13, are therefore called into question.

Prince William and Kate

Charles and Diana’s eldest son, Prince William, will pay his respects to his father the King during the ceremony, which will see him kneel and swear allegiance to Charles, as well as touching the crown and kissing the monarch’s right cheek. He then he will participate in the huge procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace before appearing on the balcony. Kate will also have a leading role both in the procession and on the balcony at the exit of the King and Queen and she will communicate a very important message to her subjects.

Prince George

It is believed that William and Kate’s eldest son will be among the royals taking part in a procession from the Abbey, joining his parents in a carriage behind the King and Queen, who will be in the golden carriage. But given that he’s second in line to the throne, it’s been reported that he could also play an important role in the ceremony itself. But knowing how much pressure this event could place on the nine-year-old, it is believed William and Kate would prefer George’s role to be less heavy. The Sunday Times’ royal correspondent, Roya Nikkhah, previously told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat: ‘They are very keen, but if George has an official role, he will be quite discreet. They want him to go to school on Tuesday and be overwhelmed by the worldwide attention. But he could play a minor official role ».

Prince Louis and his sister Charlotte

Princess Charlotte will be eight at the time of her coronation, and Prince Louis will have turned five. They too will join the royals as they leave the Abbey and return to Buckingham Palace in a huge motorcade. Charlotte attended the late Queen’s funeral last September with George, but Louis didn’t because he felt he was too young. He is considering whether to take him on a carriage ride to greet the crowd with his mother.

And the Sussexes?

It is still unclear whether Harry and Meghan will choose to travel to the UK for the coronation or decide to stay home. However, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they have been in contact with the Palace for the coronation and that he has already made a decision in due course. They certainly won’t have official roles in the coronation.