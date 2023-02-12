The Educational campus is going through a series of irregularities due to the deterioration and poor condition in which it is located, in terms of infrastructure, lack of care, and other unfavorable situations. The District representative, was present at the place for a request submitted by the Union of Educators of Magdalena ‘Edumag’ to the different headquarters of the IED Jackeline Kennedyin order to observe what are the conditions of this.

“These visits are part of the follow-up that we have been carrying out in recent years, this time, we responded to the union’s call and the objective was to verify situations that affect both the safety of students y teachersas well as sanitary conditions”, said the district representative, Edward Orozco.



Edwar Orozco new representative of Santa Marta

Given the possible problems they encountered, they will carry out the necessary requirements to the district administrationto contribute to the improvement of the school space, taking into account that, before the visit of the ombudsman, they encountered different events in the institution, such as insalubrity, animal plague and other unfavorable situations.

“In an articulated way we will be calling another follow-up meeting, but the objective is to mitigate those situations that require an immediate response and attention from both the District and the Ministry”, stated the Public Ministry.

The Santa Marta Ombudsman is already carrying out relevant actions for the city schools that have deficiencies in infrastructure and services in general. Likewise, he was somewhat dissatisfied with the situation and with the reproduction of the pigeons that enter the classrooms, emphasizing that it is a danger to the health of the students, managers and teachers of the institution.

“What the teaching staff and some leaders is that sometimes the pigeons enter the halls, have an accident with the fan and fall on top of the studentsWe also deal with the issue of securitywhich cannot be left aside because an air conditioner and a turbine were recently stolen,” said Orozco.

Having said the above, he emphasized another of the problems that the institution presents, for example; sewage leak and a wall that is about to fall down; urgently need a solution, taking into account what it can cause.

“We verified another educational institution that does not have electricity service. We are going to take actions so that the District takes responsibility for the situation,” said the District Ombudsman.