They find items of dubious origin in Babahoyo recyclers – Diario La Hora

Cables and light meters were found in recyclers in Babahoyo.

In order to verify that public goods are not traded (sewer covers, lighting service wiring, water meters; among other items) were carried out control operations in the Babahoyo recyclers.

This, after videos went viral showing the way in which ‘chamberos’ they steal cables from the lights in the parks and boardwalksas well as meters of the drinking water service of several houses in the city.

The control was in charge of the personnel of the Security Directorate of the Municipal GAD, National Police and Police Station.

It was reported that during the tours it was found that the owners of the establishments would be acquiring these goodssince cables and a water meter were found, possibly from the micro measurement system of a canton neighboring.

About the topic Gustavo Barquet, mayormade a call to all citizens to be observers and report suspicious actions with photos, videos and calls to initiate the respective legal actions.

sanctions

He article 204 of the Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code, COIPindicates that it is sanctioned with cimprisonment from two to six months for anyone who destroys, disables or impairs another’s property.

Also, the article 202 of the same Code also stipulates that receive stolen goodsis punishable by imprisonment from six months to two years.

Headings

The cost of installing a system micro measurement would oscillate between $100 and $150; In case of being stolen, the owner will have to acquire a new meter and cancel all the items again.

“Until now, you have to be careful about that, the current economy is not ready to assume this type of expense because of criminals,” said a resident of the Barreiro parish. (DG)