The livestock Gabriel Rincon Serranowho had been kidnapped on the Tamalameque – Pailitas road, was left in Liberty in a rural area of ​​the municipality of El Carmen, Norte de Santander.

Rincón Serrano, 76 years old, had been kidnapped by Farc dissidents.

“It is known that they were asking $3 billion for his release and in the negotiation they agreed $300 million“, indicated a legal source.

Rincón Serrano returned to his home after almost a month after being kidnapped.

The events occurred in the past December 29. According to the authorities, the rancher was traveling in his car with his relatives and was intercepted by four armed individuals.

Later they took him, apparently, to the area of ​​the catatumbo where they kept him kidnapped.

Rincón Serrano was the only person missing for set free after being plagiarized in the department of Cesar.