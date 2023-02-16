Through his Twitter account, the Ombudsman confirmed the identity of the young man murdered in the rural area of ​​Saravena.

According to the entity, the person murdered is Rafael Peñaloza Robledo, 27 years old, whose body was found in the village of Puerto Rico in the municipality of Saravena, who had been missing since February 5.

Also read: Saravena registers a new homicide in less than 24 hours

They also confirmed that Rafael was the son of Gloria Esther Robledo, coordinator of the Tame Municipal Board of Victims and a member of the Arauca Departmental Board of Victims.

Regarding the crime, the Ombudsman’s Office demanded speedy investigations from the authorities to find those responsible for this unfortunate homicide.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

