Home News They identify a young man murdered in Saravena, he was the son of a representative of victims
News

They identify a young man murdered in Saravena, he was the son of a representative of victims

by admin
They identify a young man murdered in Saravena, he was the son of a representative of victims

Through his Twitter account, the Ombudsman confirmed the identity of the young man murdered in the rural area of ​​Saravena.

According to the entity, the person murdered is Rafael Peñaloza Robledo, 27 years old, whose body was found in the village of Puerto Rico in the municipality of Saravena, who had been missing since February 5.

Also read: Saravena registers a new homicide in less than 24 hours

They also confirmed that Rafael was the son of Gloria Esther Robledo, coordinator of the Tame Municipal Board of Victims and a member of the Arauca Departmental Board of Victims.

Regarding the crime, the Ombudsman’s Office demanded speedy investigations from the authorities to find those responsible for this unfortunate homicide.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  The General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China issued the "Opinions on Strengthening the Ethical Governance of Science and Technology" - University Science and Technology - China Education and Research Computer Network CERNET

You may also like

For three months Petro would assume in public...

Pulmonary thrombosis was the cause of death of...

Jiaxing Port Area holds the second training class...

The bill for submission to justice is ready,...

China hosts international standards in the field of...

They capture a subject who injured a citizen...

They review public order in Algeria

The Party Group of the Jiaxing Team Holds...

Colombia started with a tie in Mexico

PAE beneficiaries in Santa Marta already receive food...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy