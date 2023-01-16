The event occurred last Friday, January 13, in a variant of El Espinal, Tolima. The motorcyclist would have been distracted and collided with a tractor-trailer.

Last Friday, January 13, around 2:00 pm, a serious traffic accident was recorded in the El Espinal variant that cost the life of a motorcyclist.

The victim was identified as Cristhian Eduardo Cespedes Arroyo who crashed into the back of a truck while riding a motorcycle identified with license plate number EEU 40E.

It was learned that the young man forcefully collided with a tractor-trailer identified with license plate number S-25043, after it apparently focused on his mobile phone.

At the scene of the events, personnel from the Tolima Transit and Transportation Section arrived who, in the company of the forensic team, carried out the respective tasks of lifting and subsequent transfer of the body and removal of the vehicles involved in this fatal accident.