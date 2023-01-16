Home News They identify a young man who died from looking at his cell phone
News

They identify a young man who died from looking at his cell phone

by admin
They identify a young man who died from looking at his cell phone

The event occurred last Friday, January 13, in a variant of El Espinal, Tolima. The motorcyclist would have been distracted and collided with a tractor-trailer.

Last Friday, January 13, around 2:00 pm, a serious traffic accident was recorded in the El Espinal variant that cost the life of a motorcyclist.

The victim was identified as Cristhian Eduardo Cespedes Arroyo who crashed into the back of a truck while riding a motorcycle identified with license plate number EEU 40E.

It was learned that the young man forcefully collided with a tractor-trailer identified with license plate number S-25043, after it apparently focused on his mobile phone.

At the scene of the events, personnel from the Tolima Transit and Transportation Section arrived who, in the company of the forensic team, carried out the respective tasks of lifting and subsequent transfer of the body and removal of the vehicles involved in this fatal accident.

See also  The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting and decided to convene the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee Xi Jinping chaired the meeting_Sina Finance

You may also like

Lace, Colombian identity before the world

Many hospitals in Wuhan set up new crown...

Argentina asks the IMF to assess the costs...

31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities have anchored...

Supersalud extends forced intervention in Rosario Pumarejo

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, January 17,...

The Presidium of the First Session of the...

Video: the scandal that a woman made for...

The reasons why they ordered the capture of...

The 1st Standing Committee Meeting of the 13th...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy