They identify the couple who were murdered in Villavieja

The victims were identified as Emili Yorjelis Roa, a Venezuelan national, and Carlos Alberto Bahamón. They were parents of two minors.

According to the preliminary version of events, the couple had left a nightclub and were heading home when they were shot at by unknown individuals in the Hato Nuevo sector. Emili Yorjelis was shot in the head, while Carlos Alberto was hit. on the chest.

Next to the woman’s body, a pamphlet related to the “Dario Gutiérrez” front of the FARC dissidents was found, placed in her right hand. This evidence has caught the attention of the authorities in charge of the investigation, who are analyzing all available clues to clarify the case.

Unfortunately, this was not an isolated event in the region. In the village of Llano Sur, between the municipalities of Yaguará and Campoalegre, the murder of a couple identified as Hugo Armando Trujillo and Maribel Arce Piedrahita was also recorded. As in the previous case, a pamphlet was found next to the bodies, this time attributed to alleged dissidents.

Local authorities and security agencies are working together to find those responsible for these crimes and bring them to justice. The community is shocked and demands that effective measures be taken to ensure security in the region.

The authorities request the collaboration of the community to provide any information that may be relevant to clarify these tragic events.

