They install high-speed internet in the park of La Palma, Chalatenango – Diario La Página

The Secretary of Innovation, Daniel Méndez, verified the installation of the equipment to provide high-speed internet in the park of La Palma, in the department of Chalatenango.

“We are putting a link with Starlink to be able to have connectivity in 100% of the park, with which more than 500 devices will be able to connect simultaneously,” explained the Secretary of Innovation.

The Ministry of Innovation has already installed satellite internet in places like Santa Tecla, Ahuachapán, Atiquizaya and La Libertad. The main objective is that the Internet connection is available to everyone and that it is no longer something exclusive.

“We hope that both teachers, students and parents can take advantage of the technology that President Nayib Bukele is putting in their hands,” said Méndez.

Among the efforts to reduce the digital divide, the Government also delivered laptops and tablets to 100% of the students in the public sector, through the Links with Education program, these devices have internet access and the necessary pedagogical tools for the development of the students.

The Government’s goal is to continue advancing in the connectivity of all Salvadorans, for this reason it has also promoted the Law for the Promotion of Technological Innovation and Manufacturing that eliminates taxes on technological innovations, software programming and applications, the manufacture of hardware for computers and communications.