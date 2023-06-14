Home » They install high-speed internet in the park of La Palma, Chalatenango – Diario La Página
News

They install high-speed internet in the park of La Palma, Chalatenango – Diario La Página

by admin

The Secretary of Innovation, Daniel Méndez, verified the installation of the equipment to provide high-speed internet in the park of La Palma, in the department of Chalatenango.

“We are putting a link with Starlink to be able to have connectivity in 100% of the park, with which more than 500 devices will be able to connect simultaneously,” explained the Secretary of Innovation.

The Ministry of Innovation has already installed satellite internet in places like Santa Tecla, Ahuachapán, Atiquizaya and La Libertad. The main objective is that the Internet connection is available to everyone and that it is no longer something exclusive.

“We hope that both teachers, students and parents can take advantage of the technology that President Nayib Bukele is putting in their hands,” said Méndez.

Among the efforts to reduce the digital divide, the Government also delivered laptops and tablets to 100% of the students in the public sector, through the Links with Education program, these devices have internet access and the necessary pedagogical tools for the development of the students.

The Government’s goal is to continue advancing in the connectivity of all Salvadorans, for this reason it has also promoted the Law for the Promotion of Technological Innovation and Manufacturing that eliminates taxes on technological innovations, software programming and applications, the manufacture of hardware for computers and communications.

See also  The hot scene of the third centralized land supply reappears after the major changes to the rules of Hangzhou land auction

You may also like

Coalition agrees: what should change in the heating...

Authorities highlight a new day without registering homicides...

UNESCO included Tribugá-Cupica-Baudó as a new biosphere reserve

Day of Encounter | News.at

Petro arrives in Germany to seek investment with...

Charitable deeds highlight the temperature of the city...

A7 in Hamburg: Northbound section closed | >...

429 kilos of drugs are seized from the...

Three people have been victims of dog attacks...

Selenskyj calls again for rapid NATO accession –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy