Arabela Carreras will be a candidate for mayor of Bariloche for JSRN: “It is a huge joy”

The governor of Río Negro, Arabela Carreras, will be a candidate for mayor of Bariloche for Juntos Somos Río Negro.

As confirmed by two high party sources to BLACK RIVER Journalthis afternoon the agreement was closed for the provincial president to head the list of the ruling party, accompanied by the secretary of Human Development of the municipality, Juan Pablo Ferrari.

Los first places on the list of candidates for councilors will be occupied by Natalia Almonacid, Silvio Barriga, Laura Totonelli, Glenda Cohen and Lucas Perez.

The official announcement will be made this afternoon, ending an extensive and tough process of internal negotiation, which included negotiations for several weeks, until reaching a consensus among all internal sectors of the party.

On April 12, Arabela and Ferrari (in green), now JSRN candidates, celebrated the triumph of the ruling party in the province.

The municipal elections of Bariloche will be next September 3on a date far from the provincial and national elections, following the guidelines of the Municipal Electoral Code.

What Arabela Carreras said after being confirmed as a candidate

“It is a great joy, an illusion that Juntos Somos Río Negro will propose a candidate for mayor for Bariloche again”, expressed Carreras in a telephone communication with BLACK RIVER Journal.

He said that the candidacy he assumed is the opportunity to reach the Mayor to “make dreams come true.”

He commented that his candidacy arose from the dialogue. “Everyone talked to everyone and the definition was very focused on Bariloche,” he said. He said that the protagonists of the agreement “were the local referents.” “It was a very Barilochense definition in the sense that we made our own decisions”, he highlighted.

“It was a very Barilochense definition in the sense that we made our own decisions.” Arabela Carreras

Governor-elect Alberto Weretilneck had assured that the issue of the candidacy for mayor of Bariloche it had to be resolved by local leaders.

Careers assured that it is a huge challenge to assume the candidacy to run for governor of the largest city in the province, “with all its complexities.” She maintained that the candidates for councilors who accompany her “have a common vision” and the intention to carry out projects.

The governor did not allude to the possibility of going outside Juntos Somos Río Negro in search of the Mayor, as some pro-government leaders speculated. She pointed out that “The first challenge was to reach an agreement”which was finished weaving this Wednesday with her nomination as the candidate for mayor for Juntos “and that exhausts any discussion.”

When asked if the surveys had influenced the decision of local leaders, Carreras stated that he has, above all, “the street survey that is the one that best informs you, as Beto Icare (former mayor of Bariloche) said.”

