New racing game goes steep on Steam

Electronic Arts may not be very popular with the gaming community right now, but that’s not stopping the new racing hit F1 23 from securing a place close to pole position on the Steam charts right at release.

F1 23 is racing into Steam’s bestseller charts

Call of Duty, FIFA, NBA – several game series release a new offshoot year after year. And although the fans usually complain about the release that hardly anything has changed compared to the predecessor, they always sell like hot cakes.

EA in particular can tell you a thing or two about that. Because not only the in-house football simulation, which will soon be given a new name, is a real blockbuster, the Formula 1 series also flushes a lot of money into the company’s pockets every year – also on Steam. Because that’s where the current offshoot has it F1 23 managed to become a top seller.

At the current time, the racing sim occupies the third place on the bestseller list (Source: Steam). Only the two free-to-play games Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Lost Ark are further ahead.

F1 23 in the charts even before the release

Particularly amazing: F1 23 achieved this feat even before the release. EA’s racing simulation officially starts on 16. June 2023 on sale. However, EA Play subscribers can warm up their tires for five hours in advance.

EA Play – 12 Month Subscription | Xbox – Download Code

And if you spend even more money and get the Champions Edition of F1 23, you can even start playing right before the release without a time limit. The costs, however, on the PC proud 89.99 euros, on the console, the special edition even costs 99.99 euros.

However, the hefty price tag hasn’t apparently stopped Xbox gamers from picking up the pricier version in droves. Because there it has the Champions Edition straight into the bestseller charts done:

It remains to be seen how long F1 23 will stay on the Steam charts. Thanks to the summer slump, however, it could be that the racing hit is comfortable in the charts longer than expected.