The day developed recently, took place on the road of Coin and likewise, on the entrance road to Taganga, in coordination with the Tourism Police and personnel from the District Tourism Institute, It should be worn.

“It is a good initiative on the part of the authorities because they show tourists that Santa Marta It is a safe city and in which they care about the well-being of each visitor,” said Johana Sandoval, a tourist from Bogota.

The District administration carried out some security measures, in order to protect visitors and citizens in tourist transport.

Tourist buses must comply with the Tourism Law, which is based on its articles where all tourism transport services must have professional guide. In this inter-institutional operation, recommendations were issued to visitors and left as a positive balance the non-imposition of corrective measures, since the verified vehicles complied with current regulations.

From the Indetur, it is ratified that these actions will continue to be developed in the different tourist corridors of Santa Marta, in order to guarantee tourists a responsible and quality service.