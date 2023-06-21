They investigate attack against station in Candelaria

The authorities are carrying out investigations to discover the perpetrators of the attack against the police station in the municipality of Candelaria, which occurred last weekend.

As will be recalled, an explosive was thrown at the Poblado Campestre police station in Candelaria, causing material damage.

The event occurred around midnight and generated fear among the community after the detonation of an explosive was heard that was apparently directed at the police substation.

According to preliminary information from the investigators of this incident, the explosive device that was thrown at the rear of the building was handmade, contained in a can, with a delayed pyrotechnic ignition system and a mechanical activation system that it contained pentolite, pre-fragmented ring, nails and pellets.

The Secretary of Government of Candelaria, Mario Ramírez, confirmed that no people were injured, but there were damages to window panes in the CAI and neighboring houses.

The official said that there are clues as to who would have launched the explosive and stated that “the police authorities have already undertaken the respective investigations, the Prosecutor’s Office, Sijin was present and they are doing neighborhood and intelligence work; We already have more or less clues about what happened (…) and about the person who carried out this attack”.

The authorities reported that there are no more disturbances of public order in Candelaria and there is no knowledge of the presence of organized criminal groups or armed groups that could be attributed to this attack against the Public Force.

However, they declared themselves alert to this fact and the taking of security measures is being analyzed to guarantee the tranquility of the community itself.

They also increased surveillance at the police station and reinforced patrols in the area.

On the other hand, the Valle Police announced the capture in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Guacarí, of an alleged leader of the Farc dissidents who had whipped merchants and ranchers in the area with extortions, the authorities said.

As reported by the police, with this capture it was possible to affect the company Adán Izquierdo where firearms, ammunition, cell phones, primers alluding to the one with codes and notebooks where data on money collections from victims of the process that is being carried out are recorded. , the economic demands ranged from one to ten million pesos per month, depending on the economic capacity or commercial activity of the victims.

The police authorities reported that in this area dissidents have been growing in recent years and with them violence in the center and north of the Department, for which the public force has been giving results.

The capture operation was carried out in the township of Santa Rosa de Tapias in the municipality of Guacarí.

In the search and search procedure, the seizure of two short-range firearms such as pistols, ammunition, suppliers, twenty high-end mobile cellular equipment, a ringed notebook and inside contains manuscripts with data on money collections from victims who are in the investigative process, a laminated primer, with logos alluding to the extinct Farc printed on its exterior.

The detainee allegedly worked as a leader of the Residual Structural Support Networks and presents notes in the Criminal Oral Accusatory system for the crime of threats against social leaders, the Police indicated.

In the development of the investigative process it was possible to establish that this illegal armed group is attributed to being responsible for the latest acts of public order presented in the center and north of the department of Valle del Cauca and that affects various unions such as livestock, agriculture, companies providing public services, public employees, among others, and have interference in the municipalities of Palmira, Tuluá, Buga, Bugalagrande, Seville, Ginebra, Guacarí, and San Pedro.

