Non-bailable warrants issued for several key PTI leaders

Lahore (Web Desk) The Anti-Terrorism Court, Lahore has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for several important leaders of PTI, including the chairman, on the request of the investigating officer. Naseerabad Police Station and Model Town Police have registered cases against the accused. Regarding the case of container burning in Naseerabad police station and vandalism in the office of PML-N in Model Town, the investigating officer said that they tried to arrest the accused but could not succeed, among the accused are Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hamad Azhar, Musrat Names of Jamshed Cheema, Murad Saeed, Hasanullah Niazi, Jamshed Cheema and 7 others are included.

