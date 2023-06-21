Home » Non-bailable warrants issued for several key PTI leaders
News

Non-bailable warrants issued for several key PTI leaders

by admin
Non-bailable warrants issued for several key PTI leaders

Lahore (Web Desk) The Anti-Terrorism Court, Lahore has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for several important leaders of PTI, including the chairman, on the request of the investigating officer. Naseerabad Police Station and Model Town Police have registered cases against the accused. Regarding the case of container burning in Naseerabad police station and vandalism in the office of PML-N in Model Town, the investigating officer said that they tried to arrest the accused but could not succeed, among the accused are Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hamad Azhar, Musrat Names of Jamshed Cheema, Murad Saeed, Hasanullah Niazi, Jamshed Cheema and 7 others are included.

See also  Municipal elections 2021, Serenella Bogana wins the third term in Alano

You may also like

Special Olympics : Canoeists start: judoka and sailors...

Stability Pakistan Party’s decision to prepare party manifesto...

Bizarrap reveals the artist who will be in...

Cartel Office sees evidence of illegal price gouging...

Blast in North Waziristan, two soldiers martyred

Hooded men killed a farmer in the rural...

E-prescription is mandatory from 2024

They investigate attack against station in Candelaria

German Bicycle Prize: Münster and Cologne take 1st...

Panama: Inauguration of the III Regional Simulation of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy