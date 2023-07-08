Home » They investigate in Cali the death of an alleged assailant at the MIO station
They investigate in Cali the death of an alleged assailant at the MIO station

They investigate in Cali the death of an alleged assailant at the MIO station

The agreement that will allow police presence in the stations and buses of the Massive Integrated of the West in Cali will try to control and avoid robbery scenarios like the one that happened recently.

Inside the Paso del Comercio Terminal, an MIO station located in the north of the city, an alleged assailant lost his life.

According to witness accounts, this subject died after being the victim of an attack with a sharp weapon while trying to rob a user.

Apparently, the fatality tried to rob three people who were inside the mentioned station.

At that moment a struggle ensued, which caused the death of the alleged assailant due to the seriousness of a wound caused by the same weapon with which he intended to steal some users.

Police report:

The Metropolitan Police of the capital of Valle del Cauca indicated, through its social networks, that the deceased “was a person who had tried to rob three citizens who were at the Station.”

Metrocali sent a message to its users for the fact:

The entity that controls the mass transportation system, MIO, in Cali, explained that the events were generated as a result of a physical dispute:

“Evaders who entered the Paso del Comercio Terminal with a knife staged a fight that unleashed a tragedy. Investigations are being carried out to clarify the events in which the alleged offender died,” the company said.

“The authorities at this time review all the security cameras of the terminal to initiate an investigation to determine responsibility for the event that left one of the evaders lifeless at approximately 8:00 am this Sunday, July 2. The respective authorities They are facing the case and in the next few hours they will issue a statement on the specific event,” he added.

Agreement between Metrocali and the National Police:

It began on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 and was confirmed once the Cali Security Secretariat held a meeting with the Cali Metropolitan Police on June 29, 2023.

It will consist of increasing the surveillance cameras, which will have facial recognition for constant monitoring from the Metrocali and Police rooms, both inside and around the stations.

In addition, vehicle tours will be carried out along the trunk lines to avoid inappropriate use of the exclusive MIO lanes and guarantee the safety and coexistence of the more than 300,000 users who use the mass transportation system daily.

Keep in mind:

1. Officials from the Inspection, Surveillance and Control Undersecretariat will carry out interventions on informal sales within the stations.

2. The Army will collaborate in some mass takeovers, together with the Prosecutor’s Office, in order to provide the MIO with the necessary mechanisms to provide security to users.

