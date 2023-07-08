Is coconut good for you? – SportOutdoor24

“Vitamin protein coconut nice“, said the coconut seller on the beach, and in fact he is right: the pulp, the water and the milk of the coconut are a concentrate of excellent nutritional values. But beware: along with many beneficial values, the coconut is also a concentrate of calories and fatty acids, and so, before biting into a crunchy wedge shouting “children, cry that your mother buys you coconut“, let’s see the pros and cons together.

Coconut water is isotonic

Not to be confused with coconut milk, rich in fatty acids, coconut water (extracted from still green walnuts) is an isotonic drink, i.e., like supplements, it has an average intestinal assimilation time and is perfect for rehydrating in case of abundant but not extreme sweating.

Coconut water is rich in potassium

Indeed, it contains more than bananas (about 300 milligrams for each nut) and you know well that potassium is useful for regulating muscle contraction and preventing cramps.

Coconut water is a concentrate of vitamins

B1, B2, B3, B5 and B6, and then vitamin C, folic acid, calcium, zinc, phosphorus and magnesium.

Coconut water is also rich in antioxidants

And antioxidants slow down cellular aging and basically keep you young.

Coconut meat is rich in fiber

Fibers not only make you feel fuller for longer, but also release energy gradually, regulating blood sugar, and above all help regulate intestinal function.

Coconut is a concentrate of saturated fatty acids

Yes, unfortunately there are also cons: pulp and coconut milk have a high concentration of saturated fatty acids, i.e. those responsible for bad cholesterol, which in the long run causes cardiovascular disease.

Coconut is high in calories

100 grams of fresh coconut have an energy value of 364 Kcal; 100 grams of coconut milk provides 230 calories, while the same amount of coconut water provides only 19 calories.

