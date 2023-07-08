Home » The double life of the Nazis after the Second World War
World

The double life of the Nazis after the Second World War

by admin
The double life of the Nazis after the Second World War

They called them “werewolves”, werewolf, because behind the presentable appearance they kept the soul of beasts. They hadn’t forgotten the horror in which they had been the protagonists: they kept it inside, waiting for their time to return. When the Third Reich collapsed, at first they thought about continuing the fight with weapons. Then the Cold War arose and they found new enemies and other ways to redeem the old comrades: progressively they didn’t even feel the need to hide and returned to gather among veterans.

See also  Ex Udinese – Vizeu changes team / New adventure in Brazil: that's where

You may also like

Prime Day 2023 is more convenient for new...

Photos of Dragana Mirković from her summer vacation...

France is afraid: every march in memory of...

Palermo, again Louis Vuitton in the crosshairs of...

PLD Launches Week-Long March to Tackle Hunger and...

Rising Temps: Coping with the Recent Surge in...

Policewoman killed during pursuit | Info

For and against sex in water | Entertainment

Luigi’s “yellow” puppy from the Berlusconi house disappeared...

Kiev will not use cluster bombs in Russia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy