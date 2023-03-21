Members of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office investigate the events surrounding the death of Manuel Mejía Jiménez, attacked with a knife when he was in a vacant lot north of Valledupar.

The man’s body was found with a neck wound lying in the mounted area that is on Carrera 38 with Calle 2B, exactly in the vicinity of the Ensemble Closed Royal Marseille.

According to the National Police, the dark-skinned man was wearing a white sweater with black stripes, but no underwear.

The body was initially found by the community of the sector who notified the authorities. This was the second homicide that was registered over the weekend in Valledupar.