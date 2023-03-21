Home News They investigate the crime of a subject in a lot in Valledupar
News

They investigate the crime of a subject in a lot in Valledupar

by admin
They investigate the crime of a subject in a lot in Valledupar

Members of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office investigate the events surrounding the death of Manuel Mejía Jiménez, attacked with a knife when he was in a vacant lot north of Valledupar.

The man’s body was found with a neck wound lying in the mounted area that is on Carrera 38 with Calle 2B, exactly in the vicinity of the Ensemble Closed Royal Marseille.

According to the National Police, the dark-skinned man was wearing a white sweater with black stripes, but no underwear.

The body was initially found by the community of the sector who notified the authorities. This was the second homicide that was registered over the weekend in Valledupar.

See also  M5S, Fraccaro risks expulsion - La Stampa

You may also like

“Women in Data Science” again at Chemnitz University...

Subjects accused of assaulting carriers face justice

Medellin roundabouts are outdated

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class...

Curfew declared in Miami Beach after two shootings

Venezuela relies on Russian and Middle Eastern partners...

Deportivo Cuenca is measured against Cumbayá –

See the MIO routes that will have modifications

The UKT wants to become more sustainable

Pastaza Police Subzone with new commander

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy