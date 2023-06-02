They investigate the death of a man in Rivera prison

The authorities are investigating a shocking case after finding the body of Diego Jair Gómez Quintero, who was serving a custodial measure in the local jail.

The man was deprived of liberty after an operation carried out in February of last year, authorities found in his possession a fragmentation grenade with which he allegedly intended to commit an attack.

The body was found apparently with a stab wound. Authorities are working to determine if it was a homicide or suicide. At the moment, there is no clarity about what happened. The mystery is further complicated by the lack of testimonies that can corroborate what happened.

In search of clues, it was reported that the body was found yesterday morning during a cell search by INPEC personnel. The guards noticed that Diego Jair Gómez Quintero had no vital signs.

After the discovery, the criminalistics group carried out the urgent procedures and lifted the body for transfer to Legal Medicine.

As for the hypotheses, the possibility of suicide is raised due to the circumstances of the event. However, forensic experts are carrying out the corresponding investigations to rule out the intervention of another person in the event.

It should be remembered that Diego Jair Gómez Quintero had been confined in the Medium Security Penitentiary Center in Rivera since February 2022, when a guarantee control judge endorsed the request of the Prosecutor’s Office and imposed the measure of confinement in the prison.

His capture was carried out by Sijín officials, with the support of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, during a raid in the Eduardo Santos neighborhood of Palermo. At that time, a grenade-type explosive device was found hidden under the pool of his residence.