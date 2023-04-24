Home » They investigate the death of a soldier inside the Military Canton of Granada
The Commander of the Seventh Brigade referred to the events recorded in the Ariari Military Canton in Granada, where a soldier lost his life.

According to preliminary information and facts that are the subject of investigation, on the afternoon of April 22, 2023, soldier Juan David Murieles Soto died, apparently after being accidentally shot, presumably by a non-commissioned officer who was rendering service.

Immediately, the wounded soldier was transferred to the Departmental Hospital of Granada, where moments later he unfortunately died.

The Commander of the Seventh Brigade went to the scene of the events, accompanied by an interdisciplinary team to provide the necessary support.

Internally, the disciplinary investigation will begin, in accordance with the established parameters, to establish responsibilities in this case.

Source: National Army – Seventh Brigade

