Home » Rahul Gandhi suddenly traveled to Chandigarh in a truck after midnight, aware of the problems of drivers
News

Rahul Gandhi suddenly traveled to Chandigarh in a truck after midnight, aware of the problems of drivers

by admin
Rahul Gandhi suddenly traveled to Chandigarh in a truck after midnight, aware of the problems of drivers

Rahul Gandhi suddenly traveled to Chandigarh in a truck after midnight
Familiarity with drivers’ problems, videos go viral on social media

New Delhi : 23. May
(Sahar News.com/Social Media Desk)

Chairperson Social Media and Digital Platform Congress Supriya Shree Nate also quoted this video and wrote, “From university students, athletes, youth preparing for civil services, farmers, delivery partners, common citizens on the bus. And now why is Rahul Gandhi meeting the truck driver in the middle of the night? Because they want to listen to the people of this country.

from university students

from the players

youth preparing for civil service

from farmers

from delivery partners

from ordinary citizens in the bus

And now in the middle of the night from the driver of the truck

Why is Rahul Gandhi meeting?

Because he wants to listen to the people of this country,… pic.twitter.com/HBxavsUv4f

— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) May 23, 2023

See also  The JK representation of Läänemaa won at home in Pärnu

You may also like

The gas and oil reserves that Colombia has

Video of arrest with batons in Milan, investigation...

Real Madrid pays tribute to Vinicius with a...

They denied evidence to the former secretary of...

He travels clinging to the back of the...

At what age should dogs be sterilized?

Fatal accident with a kayak in the Aurina...

Daughter’s graduation is first happiness at home after...

Rescuers found new traces of children lost in...

Leporano, recovery of the natural park and development...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy