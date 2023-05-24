Rahul Gandhi suddenly traveled to Chandigarh in a truck after midnight, aware of the problems of drivers

Rahul Gandhi suddenly traveled to Chandigarh in a truck after midnight

Familiarity with drivers’ problems, videos go viral on social media

New Delhi : 23. May

(Sahar News.com/Social Media Desk)

Chairperson Social Media and Digital Platform Congress Supriya Shree Nate also quoted this video and wrote, “From university students, athletes, youth preparing for civil services, farmers, delivery partners, common citizens on the bus. And now why is Rahul Gandhi meeting the truck driver in the middle of the night? Because they want to listen to the people of this country.

from university students from the players youth preparing for civil service from farmers from delivery partners from ordinary citizens in the bus And now in the middle of the night from the driver of the truck Why is Rahul Gandhi meeting? Because he wants to listen to the people of this country,… pic.twitter.com/HBxavsUv4f — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) May 23, 2023

