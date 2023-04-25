They kill an ELN member responsible for the massacre of 10 policemen

The National Army has managed to kill alias ‘Kevin’, an alleged member of the Camilo Torres Restrepo front of the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla, responsible for the death at the end of March of ten soldiers in Norte de Santander.

The authorities have informed that alias ‘Kevin’ was part of this guerrilla group that operates in the Catatumbo region, the same one in which an Army patrol was ambushed at the end of March, reports W Radio.

In that attack committed near a military base located in the municipality of Convención, eight soldiers and two non-commissioned officers died. Operations in the area continue, waiting to be able to find the rest of the members of this front, whose main leader is known to be Robinson Navarro Flórez, alias ‘Alfred’.

Despite the fact that the Government of Colombia and the ELN began peace talks a few months ago, the attacks by this guerrilla and the military operations continue in the absence of an agreement to establish a bilateral ceasefire while the negotiation process lasts.