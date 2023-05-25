They killed a trucker on a road south of Cesar

Two shots killed the driver Jorge Enrique Vera Jaime, 56, on a road that leads from the municipality of Pelaya to the village of La Mata, south of the department of Cesar.

The driver was found inside the truck with a white NPR license plate that he was driving at approximately 4:00 a.m. Thursday.

The authorities approached the vehicle when they found it parked on the road and noticed that Jorge Enrique Vera had two bullet wounds to the face and chest.

According to the authorities, the man was transporting merchandise on the Bucaramanga – Barranquilla route that was not stolen.

“The true hypothesis of the facts is unknown, since the area is uninhabited and there is no eyewitness, likewise the units state that the cargo was not stolen, the motives and perpetrators are the subject of investigation,” the authorities indicated.

The investigation was left in charge of the members of the Sijín, who carried out the technical inspection of the corpse.