A record of 1500 people of the same name coming together in their namesake city

Friday, May 26, 2023, 3:43 am

Texas (Net News) An interesting program took place in America, in which more than 1500 people named Kyle gathered in a city named Kyle, which became a record. Interestingly, the name of this program was Kyle Fair. .

According to news agencies, there is a small town called Kyle in the US state of Texas, where the 3-day Kyle Festival was held, and more than 1500 people who are also named Kyle have gathered. On the one hand, it was a spring festival, on the other hand, people with the name of the city here set a new world record. All men had their full names written on their t-shirts along with Kyle.

Although 2325 people named Evans gathered in one place in 2017 in a town in Bosnia and that is a big record, but this festival was robbed by the Kylers. All the men and women wore their name t-shirts where fireworks and other exciting competitions were held.