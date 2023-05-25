KAKÀ is OPPO’s new global brand ambassador for the UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE • Techzilla

OPPO today announced that Ricardo Izecson Dos Santos Leite, better known as Kaká, will be the new one Global Brand Ambassador of its partnership with the UEFA Champions League.

Kaká commented on the new collaboration as follows:

“OPPO’s brand proposition ‘Inspiration Ahead’ is also what underpins every athlete’s ambition to achieve perfection despite adversity. As a huge tech enthusiast, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with a global technology leader like OPPO to further connect and inspire football fans around the world during the competition and to have the opportunity to witness more victories together ”.

Come ex FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or winnerthe UEFA Champions League, the FIFA World Cup and much more, Kaká is still considered an icon of the world of football today and one of the most successful and recognized players of his era, not only at club level but also internationally.

Together with OPPO, Kaká will return to the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, where the Istanbul miracle took place in 2005. OPPO is looking forward to celebrating Kaká’s return and the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul with fans from all over the world.

Elvis Zhou, CMO of OPPO Overseas explained:

“We are thrilled to welcome Kaká as OPPO Global Brand Ambassador for the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. Partnering with a global sporting event such as the UEFA Champions League provides OPPO with an unprecedented opportunity to spread the spirit of inspiration they share with audiences around the world. We believe that miracles don’t just happen, but are made of experience and perseverance. With Kaká, who joins the OPPO team as a testimonial, this year we will have one more opportunity to communicate and involve fans from all over the world, inspiring them to enjoy, experience and share the best moments of their favorite football matches”.

Kakà, Global Brand Ambassador of OPPO, will visit Jakarta, Indonesia on June 3 and Beijing, China on June 5 for a variety of OPPO activities.

Finally, during the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final, Kaká will meet fans from all over the world in Istanbul, Turkey, at the OPPO booth at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium and will take some photos con OPPO Find N2 Flip e OPPO Find X6 Pro.

With Kaká and the UEFA Champions League Final returning to Istanbul this summer, OPPO is looking forward to enjoying the extraordinary and inspiring game and celebrating the birth of a new champion.

To find out more about OPPO’s partnership with the UEFA Champions League and the events taking place during this year’s final in Istanbul, click here.

