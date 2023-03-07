Home News They killed a young man when he was at a party in Valledupar
They killed a young man when he was at a party in Valledupar

They killed a young man when he was at a party in Valledupar

At around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, they killed with a firearm Jeferson Davila Bastidas, 20 years oldwho was at a party in a house in the Los Guasimales de Valledupar invasion.

The young man was on 2nd Street chatting with some friends when, apparently, was approached by a subject who shot him and began to flee.

Dávila Bastidas was taken to the Eduardo Arredondo Hospital in Nevada where they reported his death due to injuries to the left hemithorax.

The body was inspected by the Sijín of the National Police and transferred to the city’s Legal Medicine.

EL PILÓN learned that Dávila Bastidas was residing in the same invasion where the incident occurred.

This crime happened less than 24 hours after another occurred in Valledupar. The other victim was Brayan Rafael Arroyo, assassinated with a firearm when he was in the Nueve de Marzo invasion.

