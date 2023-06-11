They killed ‘Uncle Sam’ in Aguachica

At around 12:15 in the morning on Saturday, José Raúl Martínez Padilla, better known as “Uncle Sam,” was murdered with a firearm in an attack that occurred in the Nueva Colombia neighborhood of the municipality of Aguachica, south of Cesar.

“According to what was stated by the community, Martínez was sitting outside his residence where a subject arrived and fired a few shots at him,” the authorities indicated.

Martínez Padilla, in a desperate attempt to survive, ran into his home, where he died from a serious injury to the intercostal region on the right side.

CTI personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office carried out the technical inspection of the corpse and transferred it to the Aguachica Medicine headquarters.