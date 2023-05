Hannes Waidbacher even tried Google. Not the search engine, but its operators. In order to at least not always directly link Braunau and Hitler. But the mayor received no reply. “Unfortunately, Hitler’s birth will always stay here,” he said yesterday at a public panel discussion in Linz, at the end of which Waidbacher received at least one clear answer about the future of the house in which Hitler was born on April 20, 1889.