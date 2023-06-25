Home » They locate a gang member in charge of collecting extortion from motorcycle taxi drivers in Armenia – Diario La Página
by admin

The National Civil Police (PNC) in coordination with the Armed Forces of El Salvador (FAES), located a gang member who was in charge of collecting extortion from motorcycle taxi drivers in the area of ​​Armenia, department of Sonsonate.

The terrorist identified as Samuel Alexander Lira Beltrán, alias Chilindrino, is profiled as one of the members of the MS13 gang.

According to the reports from the authorities, this gang member has a record for illegal groups, illicit trafficking and aggravated homicide.

“We continue to remove the remnants of criminal structures from the communities,” the FAES said on its Twitter account.

By: Marcela Juarez

