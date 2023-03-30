Home News They offer a repair and maintenance course for cell phones and computers – Crónica
The Professional Technical Training Center, with the aim of creating entrepreneurs, invites the citizens of Loja to participate in the cell phone and computer maintenance and repair course.

Luis Becerra Casiano, general coordinator of the Center, pointed out that the course is completely free for people with disabilities; and the rest of the citizens will have to cover a minimum cost for the certificates.

“The duration is two months (basic, intermediate and advanced) enough for those interested to undertake,” he said.

He noted that the participants of the course —which will begin on Saturday, April 1— will learn everything related to cell phones: arming, disarming, changing screens, charging pin, maintenance; schematic plans, repair, internal fundamentals with advanced microscopes, among others.

The training will be given at the facilities of the Don Bosco Socio Cultural Foundation, in front of the San Francisco church, with hours from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and intensive Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The inscriptions are being received in the Hall of the Municipality of Loja, in front of the Central Park, those interested must bring a copy of the identity card. (YO)

